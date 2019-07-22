Crew of seized UK oil tanker appears on Iranian TV

TEHRAN, Iran (CNN) – The crew of the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero, which was seized by Iran last week, appear to be in good condition, according to a video posted on the web site of Iran’s semi-official FARS News agency Monday.
The video appears to be staged shots, showing several crew members in various locations around the tanker, including one shot of a man holding a clipboard and staring nervously off-screen.
In another scene, the crew is seated at a table with what appears to be a map as well as papers on it. One of the crew members looks toward the camera, and a voice off-camera can be heard saying, “Don’t look at me, please.” The crew member quickly turns his attention back to the group. Another person at the table appears to be leading a conversation. He can be heard saying, “So there is no problem at all.”
In another shot, filmed in what appears to be the tanker’s kitchen, a cook is told to move an item interfering with filming.
It is unclear when the video was filmed. The Stena Impero was seized Friday by Iran’s navy in the Strait of Hormuz.
Britain has demanded the immediate release of the crew and tanker.
CNN spoke to the company that owns the tanker, Stena Bulk, and they said they cannot verify the source of the video or whether the video is of the crew.