New manufactured home park called ‘Oak Ridge’ opens in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. – A new manufactured home community has officially opened in Phoenix.

It’s called ‘Oak Ridge.’

It’s located in the same spot as a previous manufactured home park, ‘Bear Lake Estates,’ across from ‘Blue Heron Park.’

All 210 homes at Bear Lake Estates were destroyed in the Almeda Fire.

The city said it was the largest neighborhood destroyed in the fire.

Now, the plan is to re-build all those homes.

“Manufactured homes outside this park have come back in phoenix pretty quickly,” Community and Economic Development Director Joe Slaughter said. “And this park has been lagging. And with 210 homes out of 553 total lost in phoenix, this represents a large portion of the the homes lost in phoenix. So we’re very excited to see it coming back online.”

Slaughter said around 30 homes have been added a part of phase one in the community.

But it may take another five-to-seven years for the rest of them to be built.

Homes are now available for purchase and anyone is welcome to apply.

