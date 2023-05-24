Klamath County Library book club canceled

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – In early May, a Klamath County Library book club was canceled, after complaints from residents. They were upset about a book being featured by the club called, ‘No More Police: A Case for Abolition.”

The library group is called ‘The Social Justice Book Group’ and was created in September 2022. Every month, the group discusses a non-fiction book and has group discussions. At a meeting on May 3, library officials said Klamath County Commissioners told the library it couldn’t endorse or sponsor any political position in this group or ones like it. As a result, library leaders said they had to cancel the book group until further notice. They said after this, they’re concerned about the future of other educational and civic events.

it was emotional and i think the decision was a little bit abrupt.. that’s why I’m waiting to see what’s going to happen next. I’m hoping that we will still be able to continue the same kind of programing that we’ve been doing for so many years,” said the Director of the Klamath County Library Service District, Nathalie Johnston.

The Library Advisory Board had an emergency meeting, where the public weighed in on the situation. Many asked for the library to continue with the group and programs like it. The advisory board also wrote a letter to the Klamath County Board of Commissioners last Thursday in response but said they have not heard back. We also reached out to commissioners for comment and have not heard back.

