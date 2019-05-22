New Medford School District superintendent candidate named

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District Board of Directors have made their choice for their new superintendent.
During a May 21 meeting, it was announced Dr. Bret Champion was selected by the school board of directors to lead the district.
In February, current superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate announced he was leaving to head back east to be closer to family. He’ll finish out this school year before heading to Georgia for his new job. His last day will be June 30.
District leaders began to search for a replacement superintendent in March before ultimately choosing Dr. Champion.
“Dr. Champion is a great fit for Medford,” said Medford School District Board Chair Cynthia Wright. “His skills as a communicator and collaborator, his experience with innovation and pathways, his focus on every child succeeding, and his work with large financial budgets all uniquely qualify him as the candidate of choice”
According to the district, Dr. Champion has nearly 30 years of experience in public education. Most recently, he served as superintendent in Klein, Texas.
Addressing his new role, Dr. Champion said, “I’m interested in looking at the great things that are happening and looking at where we have some opportunities to grow and improve. I look forward to collaborating with the entire community to ensure that all students find and embrace their pathways to success.”
A vote will be held to approve Dr. Champion’s contract during a June meeting. He’s scheduled to start on July 1.