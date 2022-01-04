New Oregon tobacco retail sales law in effect, enforcement starts in July

SALEM, Ore. – All retailers who sell tobacco in Oregon are now required to have a special license.

Oregon Senate Bill 587 was passed last year in an effort to help prevent youth tobacco use. The new “Tobacco Retail License” allows the state to more accurately track where tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are being sold and to make sure businesses follow tobacco laws.

“Nearly 90% of people who use tobacco start before they turn 18. So, this law protects young people’s health today and reduces the likelihood that they will become addicted to nicotine,” said Krista Klingensmith, Tobacco Prevention and Education Program Coordinator for Jackson County Public Health. “This law is an important step in stopping those sales and providing further protection for youth.”

Retailers can get an annual license for $983 from the Department of Revenue at http://go.usa.govxe999

Businesses operating on tribal lands are exempt, along with retailers licensed by the OLCC or the OMMP to sell vaping products.

Public health inspections, and associated penalties, will begin in July.