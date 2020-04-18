Home
Jackson, Klamath counties announce new cases

SOUTHERN OREGON — Klamath County Public Health announced this morning there is one new case of coronavirus in the county.

This brings Klamath County to a total of 30 cases.

It says 11 of the cases are active and 19 have recovered.

Jackson County Public Health is also reporting one new case of coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 49 in Jackson County.

