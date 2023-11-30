MEDFORD, Ore. – The ACCESS Senior Shoebox Project is happening right now.

Donors and volunteers can fill and wrap shoe boxes with items from the Senior Shoe Box Wish List. Those boxes are then hand delivered before Christmas to seniors and people with disabilities in Jackson County.

Wrapped shoe boxes can be dropped off at ACCESS at 3630 Aviation Way in Medford. They’re accepting donations Monday through Thursday from 10am to 4pm until December 7.

For more information and to see the senior shoe box wish list, click here.

