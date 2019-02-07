New plans discussed for Ashland City Hall, other civic buildings

ASHLAND, Ore. – We’re getting a first look at some conceptual designs for Ashland City Hall.
The plans are for reconstruction of the current building, as well as designs for its possible relocation.
The three options are for rebuilding city hall at its current site in the Ashland Plaza, upgrading Briscoe School or building a new city hall at the current council chambers near the Ashland Police Department.
Conceptual designs for each were recently made available to the public.
Renovations and new construction is estimated to be anywhere from $10 million to $15 million.
For more information, visit https://www.ashland.or.us/SIB/files/City_Hall.pdf