New Powerball jackpot now estimated to be $680 million

(NBC) The new Powerball jackpot is now estimated to be $680 million after no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Monday night’s drawing.

The drawing will take place on Wednesday and is considered to be the 7th-largest Powerball jackpot in lottery history.

The jackpot was previously won in August when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win just over $206 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.