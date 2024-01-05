MEDFORD, Ore.- There’s a new sports radio station in the Rogue Valley. FM 107.9 The Ace Sports Radio is now live, bringing regional and local sports coverage to our area.

The President and GM of The ACE, Joe Brett, started his career in sports broadcasting by working here at KOTI and KOBI in the 80s. He says he’s excited to share these stories here in Southern Oregon.

Brett said, “We just want a fresh sports voice in the community for sports fans to enjoy. We want to use the opportunity of the airtime to do some different things and connect. We want to do daily sports updates, those start today.”

For the Niners and Seahawks fans out there, Brett says 107.9 The Ace will have all the NFL playoffs games all the way through the Super Bowl.

The Ace Sports Radio is also available on AM radio at 1300. For more information, or to listen, visit https://theacesportsradio.com/

