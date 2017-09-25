New round of phone scams hit Jackson County

Jackson County, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new round of phone scams hitting the area.
Deputies said the scammers appear to call from “spoofed” local numbers identifying themselves as JSCO employees or other public officials. The callers demand money from prospective victims using the threat of fines or arrest.
Personal information gleaned from online searches is often used by the scammers to sound legitimate.
They’ll also ask for payments to be made via wire, cashier’s check or by gift cards.
JSCO said they never call people to turn themselves in, pay fines or otherwise demand money.
“Prevention is the key here–once the money leaves your hands, there is virtually no way to get it back,” JSCO wrote. “Please share this information with friends and family, especially seniors – a favorite target group for scammers.”