Police: Grants Pass H.S. student threatened others via social media

Grants Pass, Ore. – A Grants Pass High School student was taken into custody after he allegedly made threats to fellow students on social media.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said a GPHS student spotted the threat on Monday, September 25.
The student told school administrators who in turn notified a school resource officers.
Patrol officers and detectives came to the school to work on identifying the source.
Within half-an-hour police were able to determine the threat came from a 15-year-old male student.
He was subsequently taken into custody and lodged at the Josephine County Juvenile Justice center.
“The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety would like to thank the student that chose to report the suspicious social media post to law enforcement,” police wrote. “With incidents that have occurred nationwide, peers of the offenders were often aware of the threats before they happened, but did not say anything. It is remarkable that in this case a student chose to report the suspicious post, even though it may not be the popular thing to do.”
The teen’s identity was not released by police.
Similar threats were allegedly made by a 14-year-old GPHS student in December of last year. It is not yet clear if the two cases are related.