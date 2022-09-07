Firefighters beginning to leave Rum Creek Fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– Firefighters are beginning to leave the Rum Creek Fire for other higher-priority fires.

Fire officials said the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s crew recently left the fire.

The Rum Creek Fire has not grown over the past two days.

Fire officials are confident that containment lines will continue to hold.

Josephine County Emergency Management downgraded multiple level one evacuation zones Wednesday.

Containment on the fire has increased to 42%.

Spokesperson Erin Phillips said, “as the weather cools down and we have less wind, we’re able to go in a little bit deeper into the interior of the fire and burn off any potential fuels to keep embers and trees from carrying fire over that edge.”

There are still around 1,600 firefighters working the fire.

The fire is still burning around 20,000 acres.