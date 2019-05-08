New Table Rock hikes added after being booked full

WHITE CITY, Ore.– Two new Table Rock guided hike dates have been added after interest surged causing a full booking for one specific hike.
The Camp White: “The Alcatraz of Boot Camps” will have a second date added on Wednesday, May 15 at 9 a.m. after the first hike coming up this Saturday had all 15 available spots booked.
Interest revolved around the exploration of an old U.S. military training center for WWII known as Camp White, located on the north side of Upper Table Rock. The guided hike will take hikers around pillboxes dotted across the valley that was used as an artillery range and practice for infantry drills.
Two archaeologists from the Bureau of Land Management will be leading the tour.
The second hike being added to the schedule is a night hike on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Lower Table Rock called City Lights & Celestial Sights. This hike will involve a bit of stargazing and will be guided by a local astronomer from Grants Pass.
Wednesday, May 15, 9:00 a.m., UPPER TABLE ROCK
Camp White: “The Alcatraz of Boot Camps”: Travel back in time with BLM archaeologists Jennifer Sigler to the WWII era when Southern Oregon was a major training center for the U.S. military. Participants will be led on a guided exploration of the remains of the Camp White artillery range which includes pillboxes designed to practice infantry drills. Because there is no trail, wear sturdy shoes and long pants. Limited to 15 individuals. (https://camp-white-hike2-2019.eventbrite.com )
Saturday, May 18, 7:30 p.m., LOWER TABLE ROCK
City Lights & Celestial Sights: Join Joe Stodola, astronomer and member of the Grants Pass Astronomers, on a night hike to share the wonders of the night sky at the top of the Rock. A full blue moon is scheduled to reach its full phase and will lie almost directly opposite the sun in the sky placing it above the horizon for much of the night. Bring flashlights, binoculars and a roll up pad to lie on if you have them; sturdy shoes, a warm jacket and long pants are recommended. (https://astronomy-hike-2019.eventbrite.com )
To learn more about the other hikes being offered over the next couple of weekends, you can visit The Nature Conservancy’s local website here.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.