New tiny home village in Grants Pass for homeless

GRANTS PASS, Oreg. — Rogue Retreat, in partnership with Allcare Health, broke ground Wednesday on a new project in Grants Pass. In 2017, they opened ‘Hope Village’ in Medford. It is a small tiny home community, focused on transitioning homeless people into long-term housing.
Foundry Village, will be located on Foundry street in Grants Pass. It will service the homeless community in Josephine County.
“We have a place to bring people off the street, deescalate them out of crisis, because their basic needs are being met, and then reacclimate them into the community,” said Matt Vorderstrasse, development director for Rogue Retreat.
When constructed is completed in early 2021, the lot will have a community center, parking lot and several tiny homes. To start off, 17 people will live there.
“The city council worked very hard to make sure the conditions are right, the structure is right, the code is right for things like this to happen in Grants Pass,” said Mayor Roy Lindsay.
The housing is not free. There will be a monthly fee residents would have to pay, which increases after a period of time.
“It creates a sense of urgency. That then inspires people to take into consideration doing the action plans with their case manager,” said Vorderstrasse.
There are rules that residents must abide by to stay in the village. No drugs or alcohol are allowed on-site. Residents would also be required to attend case management meetings, counseling sessions and work on permanent ways to stay off of the streets. Rogue Retreat says the average stay is around four months. The program at Hope Village has a 62 percent success rate. According to Rogue Retreat, this means 6 out of 10 people in the program successfully move forward and away from homelessness. They say they anticipate the same success rate in Grants Pass.
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!