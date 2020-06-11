Governor Brown aims to ensure students are “safe and healthy” as they return to school

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Governor sat down for an interview with NBC5 News this afternoon about the Oregon Department of Education’s Back to School plan.
The Governor said she is glad to be getting students back to school but wants to make sure it’s done safely. Brown said this is a positive step in that direction.
“There are two goals for me, number one that our students can be safe and healthy and number two that they get a high-quality education and I think this plan accomplishes both,” Oregon Governor, Kate Brown said.
The Governor said the Healthy Schools Council will also come with the plan. The council will include parents and community members from all over Oregon.
