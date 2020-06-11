Comprehensive coronavirus testing plan for long-term care facilities announced by Governor Brown

The communications officer for the Oregon Health Authority says the testing would be done at nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities.
He says they are prioritizing facilities with the highest risk, like nursing facilities in counties with more cases of coronavirus.
“We expect that testing will provide additional insights into how covid-19 infections spread in long term care facilities,” said communications officer for Oregon Health Authority, Jonathan Modie.
Modie says the OHA and Department of Human Services plan to implement regular coronavirus testing at these facilities.
