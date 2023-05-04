New wildfire information app launches in Oregon

“The app is really simple, you download it … you don’t need to give information, you don’t need to sign up, we don’t want to know anything about you, we want to help you,” said Mills.

The app is designed for users to receive real-time information from volunteers who are monitoring wildfires.

Mills said that the whole process is all pretty easy to use. Volunteers with the app service listen to scanner traffic and communicate with each other to make sure they have the right information. Many of the volunteers are retired firefighters, hobbyists, reporters and enthusiasts.

He created the app as a way to alert people about unseen disasters and getting real-time information out to the public.