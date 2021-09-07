New wildfire starts in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Crews in the Lakeview Ranger District are tackling a new wildfire that was discovered Tuesday.
The Forest Service said the Cougar Peak Fire was found at about 1:45 p.m. approximately 15 miles northwest of Lakeview and about 1.5 miles east of Cottonwood Campground. By 4:30 p.m., it was estimated to be 60 acres in size and growing rapidly.
Cottonwood Campground was evacuated and recreation sites in the area were closed.
Crews on the ground are being supported by numerous air resources, including three heavy air tankers and three helicopters.
Smoke is highly visible in the area and drivers are asked to use caution.