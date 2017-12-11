New York bombing suspect identified

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC News) – A suspected terrorist is in custody following an explosion on the New York City subway early Monday morning.
Investigators say a pipe bomb being carried by suspect Akayed Ullah, 27, exploded inside the busy Port Authority Bus Terminal.
Ullah was injured in the blast and three others nearby also suffered minor injuries.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the explosion an “attempted terror attack” and said there were no additional known incidents.
“Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals. Thank God our first responders were there so quickly to address the situation,” de Blasio said.
Ullah was wearing a pipe bomb-based device that was affixed to his body with Velcro and zip ties, NYPD deputy commissioner John Miller said. Officials said Ullah was taken to Bellevue Hospital on Manhattan’s East Side with burns and other wounds.
Earlier, law enforcement officials told NBC News that the suspect was the only person hurt and that he had sustained a minor injury.
Ullah is a former taxi driver who was licensed from March 2012 to March 2015, according to the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission. No other information about his background was immediately available.
