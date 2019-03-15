New Zealand P.M. describes mosque shootings as a terrorist act

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (NBC) – New Zealand’s prime minister said the attacks on two mosques that killed 49 people can only be described as a terrorist act. She said it was one of her country’s darkest days.
Late Friday (Saturday morning in New Zealand), Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
said as the country grieves the government is seeking answers.
She confirmed the number of those killed and injured, including a 5-year-old child.
“Forty-one people died at dean’s avenue mosque, seven at the Linwood Avenue mosque and one person has since died at the hospital,” Prime Minister Ardern said. “Over 40 people have been treated for injuries at Christchurch Hospital. They have all been identified and those names have been shared with the community.”
She said three, not four as previously reported have been arrested in connection with the attacks. One, an Australian, has been charged with murder.
The man charged with murder is expected to appear in court soon.