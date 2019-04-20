Home
New Medford Police Chief says he considers the force ‘family’

MEDFORD, Ore. — Deputy Chief Scott Clauson has been named the next Chief of Police in Medford.

Clauson grew up in Medford, is a graduate of Southern Oregon University, and the FBI National Academy.

He’s been with MPD for 23 years and says he’s very excited about the opportunity.

“I certainly understand that there’s going to be some challenges in the future, but I grew up here… feel very close to this community… and very close to MPD and consider us to be a family,” he said.

One of those challenges, Clauson says, are livability issues the city is tackling.

He says it’s something he wants to work on for the future.

For the time being, Clauson is expected to train alongside Chief Randy Sparacino.

He will be taking over the position when Chief Sparacino retires on August 1st.

