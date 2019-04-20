Truck crashes into Medford bank

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford bank closed today after a truck crashed through the building taking out several panels of glass.
It happened around 11 am at Evergreen Federal Bank on Crater Lake Avenue.
There were two passengers in the truck at the time.
Police say nobody inside the car or bank was injured.
As for what caused the accident, they say the driver accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brakes.
