Newly-renovated Ashland Middle School opens for students

ASHLAND, Ore. – Sixth grade students who attend Ashland Middle School got to see all the new upgrades to campus for the first time today.

The updates to the school are part of an $109 million district bond levy passed in 2018.

It includes a brand new 25,000 square foot two-story building for sixth grade students, a new HVAC system, plus renovations to the administration office, library and science areas.

The school also improved disability access and installed gender-neutral bathrooms.

Students and staff worked together to create a wish list of upgrades they wanted to see added.

“They started about three years ago with the planning and working with architects, community members, students and staff,” Ashland Middle School principal Steve Retzlaff said. “We started with a big wish list, what we’d love to have on Ashland Middle School’s campus. They let us dream big and we did. And they delivered which is extraordinary.

Tomorrow, seventh and eighth grade students will start their first day of school.

The school expects the final phase of the project, which includes upgrades to the gym to be finished in October.