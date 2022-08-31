Deaths of 2 people under investigation in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Two people are dead after a reported shooting near Klamath Falls.

Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report that a woman was shot at a property in the 12000 block of Clovis Drive.

Oregon State Police said troopers and deputies responded and found 41-year-old Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham and 63-year-old Robert Lee Cudo dead in the yard.

According to OSP, a preliminary investigation suggests Cobillas-Graham was shot and killed by Cudo, who then turned the gun on himself.

OSP said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can reach out anytime to the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling “988.”

