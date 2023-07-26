Newly retired couple lost everything in Golden Fire

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A recently retired couple saw their dream property go up in flames in the Golden Fire.

A GoFundMe was set up for them, to help replace what was lost.

The couple was finally able to move their things to their new property, on Bly Mountain in June after months of planning. But the Golden Fire swept through the mountain while they were out swimming with their grandkids.

When they got back everything was gone. Including their RV, two cars, and their cat.

“Everybody has been so wonderful sending their love and prayers, from people you don’t even know it’s a very humbling experience but it’s also very beautiful to see all the love that comes out of disasters,” said Debbie Forkin.

They’ve already raised more than $2,000 of their $10,000 goal. If you want to donate to their GoFundMe you can do so here.

