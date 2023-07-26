Cause of fire in Central Point discovered

MEDFORD, Ore. – We learned what caused a frightening fire late last week in Central Point that had a portion of the city evacuating their homes.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the fast-moving fire off table rock road last Thursday.

They determined that the cause of the fire was sparks from a construction site.

Investigators say a spark from cutting wood and metal lit up surrounding dry grass.

The fire threatened several structures and destroyed one.

When it was all said and done, the fire was 65 acres.

Fire officials say that this fire was an example of how quickly fires can get out of control and how you should always be aware.

Fire District 3’s, Division Chief John Patterson said “They weren’t doing anything against the law… They weren’t doing anything against the rules… But you know… Could’ve been a lot safer… Than it was… And this was an unfortunate consequence… Luckily no one lost their homes… And nobody was injured… So as far as that part goes… I think we came out pretty lucky…”

Firefighters say luck isn’t always on our side and you can always be more careful.

The fire department says the individual who started the fire will not be fined or charged at least by Fire District 3.

But they say that that doesn’t mean insurance companies won’t get involved.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.