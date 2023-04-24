Skeletal remains found in rural Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Skeletal remains were found in a remote area of southern Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found in a rugged and remote area of the county on April 14.

Due to the suspicious nature of the scene, JCSO detectives and medical examiners responded to investigate.

Deputies said the exact location where the remains were found will not be released at this time.

According to an autopsy, the remains were most likely that of a female.

Investigators said they’re working to establish the cause and manner of death.

No further information was available at the time of the sheriff’s office’s initial press release.

