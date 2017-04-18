Home
No issues since port-a-potty installation

Medford, Ore. — It’s been a few weeks since the city installed a port-a-potty in Alba Park, and officials say they’ve had no issues.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department- which facilitated the rental’s placement- it has not heard any complaints from the company that maintains it.

Medford police also say they’ve had a decrease in issues at Alba Park in recent weeks.

“It allows people to use that facility versus going into City Hall, going into the other local businesses and having to use the restroom facilities there,” Lt. Justin Ivens of the Medford Police Department says, “does it have a direct relationship to the issues we do and do not have in the parks? I really don’t know the answer to that.”

According to Parks and Rec so long as there are no issues, the plan is to have the port-a-potty there indefinitely, until there is further direction from the city. There’s no word on if or when the city may discuss a permanent public restroom.

