Oregon graduation rates at record high, according to dept. of education

JACKSON CO., Ore. — Oregon high school graduation rates hit 80 percent across the state for the first time, according to data released by the Oregon Department of Education.
In Jackson County, high school graduation rates are approximately the same as the state average, up nearly 18 percent since the graduating class of 2014.
Eagle Point High School and Logos Public Charter School saw their highest four-year graduation rates since 2014 at 89 and 94 percent respectively.
Phoenix High School made significant strides as well with 92 percent of students getting diplomas, jumping up 10 percent since the 2013 to 2014 school year.
Ashland High School hit 89 percent staying consistent in the mid-80 range for the past 6 years.
As for the three Medford public high schools, both North and South have seen graduation rates increase since 2014.
While Central Medford has the lowest graduation rates of all the schools listed at 41 percent, it’s also the highest graduation rate the school’s had in the last 6 years jumping up 120 percent since 2014.
