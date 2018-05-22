Patrick Duffy joins effort to restore Butte Creek Mill

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A national celebrity is joining the Butte Creek Mill Foundation’s Advisory Council.
Actor Patrick Duffy, known for his roles on CBS primetime soap opera “Dallas” and sitcom “Step by Step,” will serve as chair of the advisory council. Their goal is to raise funds to rebuild the Butte Creek Mill in Eagle Point.
“I’ve called the Rogue Valley home for over 25 years so naturally, the Butte Creek Mill holds a special place in my heart,” Duffy said. “It is a great honor to have the opportunity to help lead our community in the restoration of the cherished mill.”
The historic Butte Creek Mill burned down on Christmas Day in 2015. Since then, the Butte Creek Mill Foundation has worked to reconstruct the mill in a historically accurate manner.
Duffy will join council members Ken Trautman, Patsy Smullin, Lindsay Berryman, Sam James, Bob and Chana Hyer, Bill Thorndike, Will St. Laurent and Bob Pinnell.
More information about the mill and the foundation can be found here: https://buttecreekmill.com/about-us/