North Korea threats continue

PYONGYANG, North Korea (NBC) – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed frustration over stalled nuclear negotiations and warned that his country will soon show the world a new strategic weapon.
It may be a new year but it appears Kim is still very much the same man leading North Korea. He made some characteristically ambiguous, yet ominous, announcements regarding his country’s nuclear arsenal and its future.
Now, state media reported Kim said that he’ll soon reveal a new strategic weapon to the world, but he also warned of an unspecified, shocking action. The country’s leader didn’t elaborate on either of those topics. The country did announce back in September it performed two tests at its long-range rocket launch site.
Kim’s announcement is a direct blow to diplomatic efforts from the Trump administration.
The North Korean leader is describing the pressure to nuclear disarm in the face of some harsh sanctions as “gangster like.”
Kim said North Korea is now no longer obligated to maintain a self-imposed suspension on the testing of nuclear weapons or ICBMs, which President Trump has touted as a major police accomplishment during his time in office.
At a New Years Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago, the President described the the two’s relationship saying, “He likes me. I like him. We get along.” He added Kim did sign that agreement to denuclearize and saying that, “we’re going to find out soon” enough if Kim is a man of his word.