North Medford High students release pictures of eclipse

Medford, Ore.- A North Medford High School team is home after five days in Dayville documenting the Total Solar Eclipse.
The team, made up of 11 students and four mentors, worked with NASA to send balloons into the atmosphere to capture the event. Organizers say they captured more than 200 pictures of the eclipse from the ground using two telescopes. They also took several images from 80-100 thousand feet both before and during the eclipse.
According to the team, the atmosphere was thin with no wind, so the balloons only drifted 11 miles from the launch site. Because of the conditions, the team’s balloon ascended at a rate they didn’t expect, reaching 100,000 feet at totality.