Sisters who attended Oregon eclipse festival reported missing

Prineville, Ore.- Two sisters who attended the Symbiosis eclipse festival near Prineville have not been heard from since Sunday. More than 30,000 people were expected to attend the festival at Big Summit Prairie, in the middle of the Ochoco National Forest.
According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, the parents of 18-year-old Melissa Lea and her younger sister reported them missing and said they last heard from them August 20. The Lake Tahoe natives were in the Bend are at the time.
The Sheriff’s Office says Lea used her debit card at Symbiosis Tuesday. Lea is driving a black Toyota SUV Sequoia with California license plates.
Anyone with information about the sisters’ whereabouts is asked to call the Crook County Sheriff’s Office at 541-447-6398.