North Medford schools on lockdown as police search for shooting suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford School District says North Medford High, Kennedy Elementary, and Abraham Lincoln Elementary are currently under SECURE status as Medford Police attempt to locate a shooting suspect in the area.

According to Medford Police Department, the suspect is linked to a shooting at an apartment complex near the corner of Roberts Road and North Keene Way Drive.

Police say a single victim has been taken to the hospital. The suspect was last seen heading east from the apartment complex.

MSD says at this time, there does not appear to be an immediate threat to students, but police are on campuses for safety.

If you see the shooting suspect depicted in the picture above, call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as they become available.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.