Duffy Ranch to go to Auction

EAGLE POINT, Ore., – Last year we told you about actor Patrick Duffy selling his Eagle Point ranch. After sitting on the market since September 2022, it’s now hitting the auction block.

You might recognize Patrick Duffy from Step-by-Step or from Dallas, and you could say his home for sale is Texas-sized.

Today the price of the Duffy ranch stands just under $11 million.

Now the home will auction through Southeby’s Concierge Auctions from December 7th through the 14th.

The 300+ acre property sits on the Rogue River. The lodge-style main home has a library, a spa, a cabin, a wine cave, a pool, house, and professional garden.

“We didn’t manufacture the feeling here. We got here and were stunned by how we felt. So I’m completely and thoroughly convinced that whoever buys this property next becomes the custodian here, for whatever length of time they’re going to have it. They’ll wander around, and they’ll come to a place like this. And it will speak to them in a language they’ll understand, but the sense and the feeling will be the same thing we felt,” said owner Patrick Duffy.

And on top of all that there’s a two acre fish stocked pond, a resident elk herd, turkeys and more wildlife.

However, the auction isn’t a done deal yet. Duffy can cancel the auction on December 6 if the field of bidders isn’t looking so great.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.