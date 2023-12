ASHLAND, Ore. – Oak Knoll Golf Course in Ashland is closed.

Ashland Parks and Rec says it’s shut down for the entire month for maintenance.

Both the nine hole course and the driving range will be closed through December. Staff will not be at the course during that time.

Ashland Parks and Rec says they will be doing irrigation repair tree maintenance and driving range repairs.

It plans to reopen the course on January 1.

