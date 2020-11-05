Home
Numerous arrests made in latest Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) – Police in Portland arrested at least eleven people Wednesday during violent protests that authorities declared a riot.

The Unified Command of the Portland Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said they believe one suspect threw a Molotov cocktail at officers.

According to Unified Command spokesman Chris Liedle, deputies seized a rifle with a full ammunition magazine at the time of the arrest.

The spokesman said deputies also found additional magazines, an improvised explosive device, a knife, and spray paint cans.

The suspect was wearing a tactical vest with ballistic plates.

Governor Kate Brown activated the Oregon National Guard in response to the protests.

