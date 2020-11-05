Volunteers needed to help prep Bear Creek Greenway for winter

MEDFORD, Ore. – With wet weather on the way, numerous groups are working hard to make sure rain doesn’t erode the burned-out areas of the Bear Creek Greenway.
Between Ashland and south Medford, much of the greenway remains dark, barren earth after the Almeda Fire swept through the area on September 8. Without living vegetation to soak up rain and hold the soil together, the potential for erosion is high. To mitigate this, Jackson County is working on a coordinated effort to prep the greenway for winter.
Jackson County said contractors have continued to put down weed-free straw, seed, and erosion control materials. However, there’s a lot of ground to cover and volunteers are needed. This weekend, the county will host the third weekend of volunteer work parties.
If you’d like to volunteer, contact Jackson County Parks Volunteer Coordinator Brooke Amposta by emailing [email protected].