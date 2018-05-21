Nurses reach tentative contract agreement with Providence

Update (05/21/2018 1:32 p.m.) – On May 21, Providence announced they have reached a tentative agreement with the Oregon Nurses Association on a new contract.
Tomi Ryba, chief executive at Providence Medford Medical Center issued the following statement:
We’re pleased to announce that Providence Medford Medical Center and the Oregon Nurses Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. We have been confident throughout the bargaining process that this would be possible. Our nurses are scheduled to take a vote on the tentative agreement this coming Saturday, May 26.
Out of respect for the bargaining process, we won’t release any details of the tentative agreement or have any further statement until our nurses have had an opportunity to review it.
MEDFORD, Ore. – A group of nurses have met with administrators from Providence Medford Medical Center Thursday to reach an agreement on a new contract.
Nurses claim a staffing shortage is hurting patient care and resulting in them being overworked.
There are currently 287 nurses working at the hospital.
Kevin Mealy, a spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association says he is optimistic there will be a solution by the end of the day.
In a statement, Providence said they believe the two sides will reach an agreement.