Attempted murder suspect arrested in Montana

Update (05/21/2018 2:10 p.m.) – Attempted murder suspect Chester Iodence was arrested in Park County, Montana. Medford police said he’ll be extradited back to Oregon after facing charges in Montana.
MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an attempted murder at an apartment complex last weekend. Officers say Chester Iodence, 33, is considered armed and dangerous.
Police were called to the 700-block of Royal Avenue on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a report of a hit and run. When officers arrived, they were told by residents that gunshots had been fired. During the investigation, police determined Iodence had been riding a stolen bicycle in the area, and after being confronted by the owner, brought out a large knife, and then a gun.
Officers say Iodence fired several shots at the bike owner and two others, including a person in a car. Officers say the driver hit several vehicles while trying to drive away.
Officers are actively searching for Iodence. He’s facing two counts of attempted murder, and three counts of attempted assault. Anyone who encounters him is asked to call police.