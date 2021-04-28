NY governor weighs legal options over census count

(NBC) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has issues with the latest census data.
The state will lose one congressional seat next year, having fallen 89 census responses short of keeping all 27 seats. It will also lose an electoral vote due to the tally.
Cuomo wants the New York State attorney general to review the state’s legal options.
Cuomo says census takers faced major challenges, from the “pandemic’s effect on the mail system to the Trump administration’s xenophobic, flagrant, and illegal efforts to hurt blue states by discouraging non-citizens and people of color from being counted.”
California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will also lose a seat due to the census.
Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon are all gaining a congressional seat.