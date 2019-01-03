NYC crime rates lowest in decades

NEW YORK CITY (WABC/CNN) – New York authorities say the number of murders and other crimes committed in the Big Apple is at the lowest number in decades.
Law enforcement officials held a news conference to discuss crime figures for 2018.
They said New York City experienced record-setting reductions in robberies, burglaries, shootings, and murders.
NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill stated, “We’ve just logged the fewest number of murders in New York City in nearly 70 years. Our homicide rate has plunged to a level that was simply unthinkable just a generation ago. The men and women who put on these police uniforms every day know better and it’s their skill dedication that gets it done. It’s keeping New York City safe. And by far is the safest large city in America.”
There were only 289 homicides in New York City last year, the lowest number in the modern era.
There were also over 1,200 fewer index crimes. And shooting incidents were down 4.4 percent compared to 2017.