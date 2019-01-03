Travel warning issued for China

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – The U.S. State Department issued a new travel warning for China.
The Level 2 warning urges Americans to exercise caution while visiting the country due to what it calls “arbitrary enforcement of local laws” as well as special restrictions on dual U.S.-Chinese nationals.
According to the warning, Chinese authorities have been using exit bans to prevent U.S. citizens from leaving the country.
State Department officials say those bans are used to compel Americans to participate in Chinese government investigations, lure people back to China from abroad, and to help Chinese authorities resolve civil disputes in favor of Chinese parties.
In most cases, U.S. citizens only become aware of the exit ban when they attempt to depart China, and there is no method to find out how long the ban may continue.
The State Department in recent weeks has issued a number of Level 2 travel warnings for countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, France, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands, citing the risk of terrorism.