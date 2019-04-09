NYC declares measles emergency

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – A public health emergency has been declared in New York City as a result of the measles outbreak.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said unvaccinated individuals living in certain areas of the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg would be required to get the vaccine. Those who do not comply will face possible fines.
There have been nearly 300 cases of measles in Brooklyn and Queens since the outbreak began in October, with most involving members of the ultra-orthodox Jewish community.
Health officials are imploring members of the community to take the disease seriously… and that people can die from it.
“We cannot allow this dangerous disease to make a comeback here in New York City,” the mayor said. “We have to stop it now.”
Mayor de Blasio continued, “The only way to stop this outbreak is to ensure that those who have not been vaccinated get the vaccine. It’s crucial for people to understand that the measles vaccine works. It is safe. It is effective. It is time-tested.”
Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Dr. Herminia Palacio said, “This is not like some little cold thing. That people can get hospitalized. They can get pneumonia. They can get inflammation of the brain. They can die. This is serious.”
The CDC announced on Monday that a total of 465 cases have been reported in 19 states so far this year.
The disease was considered to be eliminated in the country back in 2000.