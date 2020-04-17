ODF asks citizens to hold off on burning debris

MEDFORD, Ore. – The risk for out-of-control fires is on the rise in our region, according to forestry officials.
The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District said dry and warm April weather has increased the danger of wildfires west of the Cascade Range.
ODF said its firefighters responded to grass and brush fires nearly daily for the past couple of weeks. Most of those were caused by debris burning. Now, ODF is asking people to voluntarily delay any burning projects until the fall, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic active.
According to ODF, the request made on April 17 is not a regulatory change and the official fire danger level has not increased.