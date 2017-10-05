ODF fighting grass fire near Ruch

Ruch, Ore. The Oregon Department of Forestry is responding to a small grass fire off Upper Applegate and Little Applegate Roads south of Ruch.
ODF said one outbuilding was impacted by the fire. Crews are currently working on line construction near homes.
The 2-3 acre Little Applegate Fire is slow moving, with the potential for spotting due to winds.
Travelers should be aware there will be increased fire traffic in the area as ODF continues to dispatch more engines to the fire.
ODF said this is just another reminder that fire season is not over yet. NBC5 News will have more information about the fire as it becomes available.