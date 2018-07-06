ODF: Klamathon Fire threatening to cross into Oregon

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – With the Klamathon Fire threatening to cross the border into Oregon, the Oregon Department of Forestry is telling local residents to be prepared for smoke and increased wildfire activity.
ODF said, “The Klamathon Fire in Northern California is threatening to cross into Oregon today at points east and west of Interstate 5.” The City of Medford says they’ve deployed two firefighters to monitor the situation.
So far, the Klamathon Fire has burned an estimated 8,000 acres in Siskiyou County.
Now, firefighters are reminding the public to be vigilant in order to prevent any new wildfires that could take resources away from the Klamathon Fire. Don’t use fireworks, especially around easily-combustible materials like dry grass. Using power equipment after 10:00 a.m. is prohibited. It’s a good idea to watch for any possible fires after work is complete.
ODF said to keep vehicles out of tall grass, where a hot exhaust system could ignite dry vegetation. Campfires are restricted to fire rings within designated campgrounds, and always keep water and a shovel close.
“To protect yourself against smoke, take the following precautions,” ODF wrote. “Ensure your air conditioning system is in good working order and has clean air filters. Check for weather stripping gaps around doors and windows, and make repairs as necessary.”
In our region, officials use a three-level warning system in the event of an emergency, commonly referred to as “Ready, Set, Go.” The first level—Level 1—means residents need to start thinking about an evacuation plan. Level 2 means a wildfire is nearing a populated area. People need to either voluntarily leave or be prepared to do so at a moment’s notice. Level 3 requires residents to leave their homes immediately.
“Fire season is a long way from being over,” ODF said. “Take action to prevent wildfires, and prepare yourself for smoke and the possibility of evacuation.”