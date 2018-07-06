State of Emergency declared in Siskiyou County

HORNBROOK, Calif. – The Klamathon Fire burning in Siskiyou County promoted California Governor Jerry Brown to declare a State of Emergency. He issued the following proclamation on July 5, 2018:
PROCLAMATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY
WHEREAS on July 5, 2018, the Klamathon Fire began burning in Siskiyou County and continues to burn; and
WHEREAS this fire has destroyed structures and continues to threaten additional homes and livestock, necessitating the evacuation of residents; and
WHEREAS the fire has forced the closure of Interstate 5 and continues to threaten critical infrastructure; and
WHEREAS high temperatures, low humidity, and erratic winds have further increased the spread of this fire; and
WHEREAS the Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted a Fire Management Assistant Grant to assist with the mitigation, management, and control of the Klamathon Fire; and
WHEREAS the circumstances of this fire, by reason of its magnitude, are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid region or regions to combat; and
WHEREAS under the provisions of Government Code section 8558(b), I find that conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exists in Siskiyou County due to this fire; and
WHEREAS under the provisions of Government Code section 8571, I find that strict compliance with the vovarious statutes and regulations specified in this order would prevent, hinder, or delay the mitigation of the effects of the Klamathon Fire.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, in accordance with the authority vested in me by the State Constitution and statutes, including the California Emergency Services Act, and in particular, section 8625 of the Government Code, HEREBY PROCLAIM A STATE OF EMERGENCY to exist in Siskiyou County due to the Klamathon Fire.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:
- All agencies of the state government utilize and employ state personnel, equipment, and facilities for the performance of any and all activities consistent with the direction of the Office of Emergency Services and the State Emergency Plan. Also, all citizens are to heed the advice of emergency officials with regard to this emergency in order to protect their safety.
- The Office of Emergency Services shall provide local government assistance to Siskiyou County, if appropriate, under the authority of the California Disaster Assistance Act, Government Code section 8680 et seq., and California Code of Regulations, Title 19, section 2900 et seq.
- As necessary to assist local governments and for the protection of public health and the environment, state agencies shall enter into contracts to arrange for the procurement of materials, goods, and services necessary to quickly assist with the response to and recovery from the impacts of the Klamathon Fire. Applicable provisions of the Government Code and the Public Contract Code, including but not limited to travel, advertising, and competitive bidding requirements are suspended to the extent necessary to address the effects of the Klamathon Fire.
- The provisions of Unemployment Insurance Code section 1253 imposing a one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance applicants are suspended as to all applicants who are unemployed as a direct result of the Klamathon Fire, who applied for unemployment insurance benefits during the time period beginning July 5, 2018, and ending on the close of business on January 5, 2019, and who are otherwise eligible for unemployment insurance benefits.
- Vehicle Code sections 9265(a), 9867, 14901, 14902, and 15255.2, requiring the imposition of fees, are suspended with regard to any request for replacement of a driver’s identification card, vehicle registration certificate, or certificate of title, by any individual who lost such records as a result of the Klamathon Fire. Such records shall be replaced without charge.
- The provisions of Vehicle Code sections 4602 and 5902, requiring the timely registration or transfer of title are suspended with regard to any registration or transfer of title by any resident of Siskiyou County who is unable to comply with those requirements as a result of the Klamathon Fire. The time covered by this suspension shall not be included in calculating any late penalty pursuant to Vehicle Code section 9554.
- Health and Safety Code sections 103525.5 and 103625, and Penal Code section 14251, requiring the imposition of fees are hereby suspended with regard to any request for copies of certificates of birth, death, marriage, and dissolution of marriage records, by any individual who lost such records as a result of the Klamathon Fire. Such copies shall be provided without charge.
I FURTHER DIRECT that as soon as hereafter possible, this proclamation be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State and that widespread publicity and notice be given of this proclamation.
According to CAL FIRE’s Siskiyou Unit, the Klamathon Fire started on the afternoon of July 5 two miles southeast of Hornbrook. Originally reported at around 50 acres, the wind-driven fire quickly ballooned to 500 acres within the span of a few hours. There was 0% containment by 5:00 p.m. and evacuation orders were issued for the entire community of Hornbrook.
Caltrans and the Oregon Department of Transportation completely shut down Interstate 5 between Yreka and Ashland due to the fire.
By 7:30 p.m., CAL FIRE reported the fire was over 1,000 acres and 0% contained with multiple structures threatened. The evacuation order was expanded to include Klamathon Road from I-5 to Ager all the way to, and including, Hilt and the Colestein Valley.
At about 8:50 p.m. the Klamathon Fire reached an estimated 5,000 acres. Multiple structures were reportedly damaged or destroyed. I-5 remained closed in both directions.
The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at the Ashland High School for people displaced. That shelter has since been closed. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department said an evacuation shelter was established at Jackson Street School in Yreka. Large animals could be transported to the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds.
By the morning of July 6, the fire grew to at least 8,000 acres. Firefighters spend the previous night trying to stay ahead of the fire in an attempt to stop it from crossing the Oregon-California border. They were able to achieve 5% containment. CAL FIRE said around 300 structures remained threatened. The exact number of structures burned was not known.
Just before 9:00 a.m. on July 6, ODOT reported Interstate 5 was reopened between Ashland and Yreka without escorts. However, they noted the situation could change.
At 9:10, CAL FIRE’s Siskiyou Unit announced there was a civilian fatality due to the Klamathon Fire. They didn’t provide many details, but firefighters said the death was under investigation. Authorities are working to notify family.