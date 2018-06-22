ODF organizes 30-acre live burn training

Central Point, Ore. — If you saw smoke pluming near the Table Rocks Friday, it was all part of a controlled burn organized by Oregon Department of Forestry. Around 50 firefighters worked orking away at burning more than 30 acres of land. It’s all in preparation for the peak of fire season.
“This might be – for some of them – the first time they actually get to fight a grass fire,” said Melissa Cano, Oregon Department of Forestry.
“We’ll come in, lay fire on the ground, put it out – and it’s a great training for real situations,” said Tate Stevens, third-year ODF firefighter.
It’s the capstone to two weeks of fire school.
“It’s so valuable to take everything that they’ve learned over the past two weeks and actually see it develop in front of them,” Cano said.
“These kinds of fires right here are good training because it’s controlled, we have fire line already dug around it,” Stevens said.
After burning, the firefighters will spend a couple hours mopping up any hot spots for any areas that may produce more heat later on.
“Scanning of all the black-charred areas for hot spots,” Cano said.
Another skill firefighters practice to make sure their fires stay suppressed and controlled.
“As you get more experience and more fires under your belt, it becomes a lot easier,” Stevens said.
NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.